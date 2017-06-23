Car seat checks offered in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car seat checks offered in Waterloo

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
The Family and Children's Council in Black Hawk County will be offering free car seat and booster seat checkups. 

It will be held on Tuesday, June 27th. People can have their seats checked from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that day.

The event is located at 2051 Kimball Avenue. The Family and Children's Council office is located in the back of the Medical Arts Building. 

