4th of July Fireworks Displays

4th of July is right around the corner, make sure you make your plans early. Check out the list below for fireworks shows near you!
Black Hawk County:
Waterloo:
-Bucks Baseball Game: Friday, June 30- Riverfront- approximately 9:30pm
- Mayors Independence Day: Saturday, July 1-RiverLoop Amphitheatre- 10:00pm
-Bucks Baseball Game: Saturday, July 1- Riverfront 10:00pm- approximately 9:30pm
-KAO Bamboo Ridge Campground: Sunday, July 2- KOA Bamboo Ridge Parking lot OR Hess Road- at Dark- approximately 9:30pm
-Bucks Baseball Game: Tuesday, July 4- Riverfront- approximately 9:30pm
-Sunnyside Country Club: Tuesday, July 4- Country Club- 10:00pm (open to members and non-members)
Bremer County:
Frederika:
-Frederika's 4th Fest 2017: Tuesday, July 4- East side of Town- at Dark
Buchanan County:
Aurora:
-Old Fashion 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4- City Park- at Dusk
Independence:
Celebrate our Independence: Tuesday, July 4- Veteran's Park or Riverside Park-Over the Wapsipinicon River- 10:00pm
Butler County:
Shell Rock:
-Shell Rock 4th of July Celebration: Monday, July 3- Behind Shell Rock Elementary School- 10:00pm
Clayton County:
Guttenberg:
-Stars & Stripes Celebration: Saturday, July 1- over the Mississippi River- 10:00pm
Marquette:
-July 4th Celebration: Saturday, July 1- Mattson Park – Lower Harbor (Marquette Riverfront, Over The Mississippi River)- at Dark
Garnavillo:
-4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4- at Dark
Delaware County:
Dyersville:
Independence Day Celebration: Monday, July 3- Commercial Club Park- at Dusk
Earville:
Earville July 4th Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, Little League Diamond- at Dusk
Fayette County
West Union:
West Union 4th of July: Tuesday, July 4- West Union Recreation Center- 9:15pm
Floyd County
Charles City:
Charles City 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4- over the Cedar River- 10:00pm
Grundy County
Reinbeck:
Reinbeck 4th of July Celberation: Tuesday, July 4- Elmwood Park- 10:00pm
Tama County:
Dysart:
4th of July: Tuesday, July 4-Dysart City Park- at Duck (Rain date, Wednesday, July 5 at Dusk)
Garwin:
4th of July Weekend Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, Green Mountain-Garwin High School Football Field- at Dusk
Winneshiek County
Spillville:
Celebrate Independence Day: Saturday, July 1- Riverside Park- 9:30pm