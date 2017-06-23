Dubuque Symphony Orchestra announces 2017-18 season

The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra continues its tradition of live performances and acclaimed guest artists.

Its 59th season is titled, be moved.

The season features a fully staged production of the musical West Side Story. “I am thrilled to honor the centennial of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with West Side Story,” said William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor. “This will be an extraordinary collaboration between our orchestra, the Heartland Ballet, and talented singers who have grown up in the Dubuque area and have moved on to careers in Broadway - it’s a not-to-be missed event!”

Guest artists, actors and vocalists join the orchestra, including Manny Laureano, principal trumpet of the Minnesota Orchestra.

During the season, the ensemble will perform five Classics concerts, signature Holiday concerts, and a Spring Family concert at historic Five Flags Theater. The orchestra also returns to the Mississippi Moon Bar at the Diamond Jo for the Ultimate Rock Hits and the new Ultimate Country Hits.

The season opener is Beethoven’s Fifth on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and schedule, visit: http://www.dubuquesymphony.org/