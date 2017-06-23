Art on the River exhibit opening in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Art on the River exhibit opening in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

New works of art will be on display along the Mississippi River in Dubuque.

11 outdoor pieces are being featured during the 12th annual Art on the River exhibit.

The opening reception takes place Thursday, June 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand River Center. 

The evening includes a tour, live music, and refreshments.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/307/Arts-Culture

