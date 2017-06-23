Manchester restaurant to re-open today after van drove through i - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manchester restaurant to re-open today after van drove through it

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

The Sunset Family Restaurant will re-open today after a van drove through it earlier this month. 

Police are looking into what caused the van's accelerator to malfunction forcing it to slam into the building on June 12th. 

 64-year-old Joseph Axline was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT when it crashed into the front of the restaurant while he was parking.

Despite the van being totaled, no one was inured. Axline and a passenger escaped with just scratches. 

Restaurant Owner Penka Ismaili says it happened about a half hour before they would typically get very busy for dinner. 

The crash caused quite a bit of damage to the building which has been closed since the accident for repairs. 

Today, people can once again enjoy the Sunset Family Restaurant. 

