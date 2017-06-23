Missouri man killed in Iowa worksite fall, police say - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Missouri man killed in Iowa worksite fall, police say

Posted: Updated:

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a Missouri man has been killed in a fall at a construction site in southeast Iowa.

The accident occurred a little before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Madison. Police say a witness reported that the man fell 20-25 feet from a wooden box that was being hoisted by a forklift. The man was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old Brian Wood, who lived in Linn Creek, Missouri.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.