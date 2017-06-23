Harkin Steak Fry is making a comeback

The Polk County Democrats are bringing back the Harkin Steak Fry.

The last time they held it was in 2014, back when Tom Harkin represented Iowa as a U.S. Senator.

Joni Ernst succeeded Harkin in office, and has done a "Roast and Ride" the past few years.

Confirmed speakers at the Steak Fry include:

Former Senator Tom Harkin

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald

State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton

Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell

Davenport Alderman and gubernatorial candidate Mike Matson

Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Andy McGuire

Gubernatorial candidate Jon Neiderbach

State Representative and gubernatorial candidate Todd Prichard

Congressional candidate Cindy Axne

Congressional candidate Anna Ryon

The event is set for September 30th at the Des Moines Water Works Park from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Admission will include a steak and sides. Children under 12 will eat free, and reduced student-priced tickets will be available.