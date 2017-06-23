Hundreds of llamas in Waterloo for national competition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hundreds of llamas in Waterloo for national competition

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Right now there are hundreds of llamas in Waterloo. 

They're getting ready up for some tough competition.

Starting at 8 this morning, the International Gathering of Friends and Champions starts at the National Cattle Congress.

It's one of the largest llama competitions in the nation. 

The llamas will be tested on their public relations skills, agility, their packing skills, and more. 

There's 75 farms from around 20 different states in town. 

People from as far as Florida and Oregon are in Waterloo for the competition. 

The competition runs Friday through Sunday (June 23- June 25).

It is free for anyone to attend. 

Usually this competition is at the Iowa state fairgrounds This year, it's at the National Cattle Congress. 

