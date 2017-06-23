Travis Blankenhorn named MWL Player of the Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Travis Blankenhorn named MWL Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

For the third time this season, a Cedar Rapids Kernel earns Midwest League weekly honors.

Third baseman Travis Blankenhorn was named the Midwest League Player of the Week after a monster week.

He hit .407 with a double, three triples a home run and six RBI. He also scored six runs, drew five walks and had a stolen base.

