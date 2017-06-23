Dubuque Police investigating robbery at Big Ten Mart - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police investigating robbery at Big Ten Mart

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Big Ten Mart on John F. Kennedy Road.

Lt. Brad Shannon with Dubuque Police says the call came in Thursday night around 7:30.

According to Shannon, one person entered the store, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not display a weapon.

Police say no one was injured.

Shannon says police are following up on leads, but don't have anyone in custody yet for the robbery.

