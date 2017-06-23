Dubuque Police investigating robbery at Big Ten Mart

Dubuque Police are investigating an alleged robbery at Big Ten Mart on John F. Kennedy Road.

Lt. Brad Shannon with Dubuque Police says the call came in Thursday night around 7:30.

According to Shannon, one person entered the store, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not display a weapon.

Police say no one was injured.

Shannon says police are following up on leads, but don't have anyone in custody yet for the robbery.