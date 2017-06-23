DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Shooting near Marion Public Library - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Shooting near Marion Public Library

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the Marion Public Library.

Marion Police say it happened just before midnight at 1095 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Our KWWL crew on scene saw multiple cars being towed away from the area. Police were investigating in and near one of the cars. The area is taped off.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police don't believe the public is in any danger.

