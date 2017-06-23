Denver Nuggets pick Iowa State's Monte Morris in NBA Draft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denver Nuggets pick Iowa State's Monte Morris in NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Former Iowa State point guard Monte Morris is heading to the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets selected Morris during the second round of the NBA Draft. He was the 51st overall pick.

Overnight, after learning the news, Morris tweeted "Go time."

Morris averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 assists per game while leading Iowa State to a sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

