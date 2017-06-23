Iowa State point guard Monte Morris picked in the second round b - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State point guard Monte Morris picked in the second round by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State point guard Monte Morris was taken in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets with the 51st overall selection.

A three year starter for the Cyclones, Morris was in the Big 12 first team at point guard.  Morris averaged 16.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 postseason tournament title. Morris also led the NCAA in assist to turnover ratio in each of the seasons he played. .

