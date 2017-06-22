Prime Time League comes to Waterloo as UNI's Wyatt Lohaus returns to action

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI's Wyatt Lohaus was in Waterloo tonight as the Prime-Time League made one of two stops during the offseason --

Playing in the league is especially important considering he's only been back to full speed for a few weeks and is trying to return to full form --

Lohaus -- who scored 23 tonight in the Prime Time league tonight -- says once he knew he'd be playing again -- his lone goal has been on getting ready for the upcoming season.

Wyatt Lohaus said, "Once we decided to get the redshirt, the main focus has been getting ready for next year, so just rehab, just trying to execute that as well as I could every day, getting in the weight room, lifting obviously because I wasn't practicing or playing, just gaining strength, just basically doing whatever I could to help this next season."

Prime-Time League returns to the Cedar Valley nest Thursday.