Despite arrest, police say President's visit went smooth

The Cedar Rapids Police Department had hoped to get through the day without having to make an arrest but they say it was still a good day by only having to make one.

Anne Seifert, 22 and of Cedar Rapids, was arrested during protests of President Trump's visit for allegedly throwing an egg at a man and physically assaulting him.

Seifert denied an interview or commenting about the incident when contacted by KWWL.

"When you have over 6,000 people in or around the U.S. Cellular Center and really we didn't have any major incidents, no injuries per say. That is a successful event," spokesperson for the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Greg Buelow, said.

At times, there were some passionate conversations between supporters and protestors but police had to rarely step in. However, they did have to escort 17 protestors out of the U.S. Cellular Center for disturbing the event but no one will face any charges.

"You had literally thousands of individuals participating in a political process and it was peaceful and civil regardless of what side someone was on or even if they didn't take a side that they were able to attend the event and exercise their political freedoms," Buelow said.

Police gave four peddlers citations for selling merchandise without a license.