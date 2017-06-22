French Instagram model dies after whipped cream canister explodes

A 33-year-old French Instagram model died after a whipped cream container exploded and struck her in the chest, her family said.

In two messages posted Wednesday on model Rebecca Burger's Instagram account, which currently has more than 165,000 followers, her family warned her fans about the dangers of pressurized capsules. The family uploaded a picture of a can similar to the one that hit Burger with a caption that read:

“Here's an example of the whip cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death. Let us be precise: the siphon that cause her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these defective appliances are still in circulation."

In the following post, the family confirmed Burger’s death:

“It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home. The grieving family.”

The Associated Press reports that prosecutors are investigating if the siphon that was used to create the dispenser was defective. Whipped cream capsules have gas injected into them to keep the container under high pressure, the BBC said.

French newspaper 20 Minutes said authorities in Eastern France reported that Burger experienced cardiac arrest after the incident and first responders were initially able to revive her heartbeat while in her home. Burger was transported to the hospital while still unconscious and passed away the next day.

Ard’time, the manufacturer, confirmed the product Burger used had been pulled from the market and destroyed after an accident in February 2013 and that efforts were made to try to inform customers, according to the Associated Press.

"Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as time passes," the company said.

A release by the French economy ministry in 2014 warned people about the potential dangers of whipped cream dispensers.

"Since 2010, several models of kitchen syphons, also called cream syphons, have turned out to be dangerous and have led to domestic accidents. The explosions cause a high speed burst that can cause serious injuries to the hands or face."

According to BBC, one person who was hurt by an exploding cream container told RTL radio in 2013, “I had six broken ribs, and my sternum was broken. At the hospital, I was told that if the shock and blast had been facing the heart, I would be dead now.”

Burger documented her life on social media and posted her first and only travel video on YouTube June 10 about her trip to Bali.