Parking tickets forgiven for blood donations

Cedar Rapids is forgiving parking tickets in exchange for blood donations.

The unique opportunity is thanks to a partnership between Park Cedar Rapids and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC).

"We've seen a couple of donors today who haven't given in a long time and they heard about this citation forgiveness program and they're like oh yeah I need to get back in there anyway and I have a parking ticket that I need to get off my record, so it's been really great," says Lisa Sparrow, Manager of Donor Relations for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Chris Arnold was one of several who brought their parking ticket along with them to the blood drive.

"I like to help out when I can you know give back. I'm a volunteer at DHS so when I got a ticket and they were doing the blood drive I was like okay I'll do it," she says.

"We are able to you know save them some money and they are also in turn able to save about three lives or so when they donate blood," says Josie Robertson, Marketing Assistant at Park Cedar Rapids.

Blood donations are a need that never goes away according to the MVRBC, while donation rates can drop around 20% in the summer.

"This is a way to keep our donation levels at an even keel throughout the year so that way we can provide the blood products to the hospitals that they need on an even basis throughout the year," says Sparrow.

All of the blood collected during these drives stays in Iowa.

There will be a second citation forgiveness blood drive this summer, that is scheduled for August 17.