The Girl Scouts to offer cyber security skills badges

The Girl Scouts are stepping up to help others learn about cyber security.

They're teaming up with Palo Alto to introduce a serious of 18 cyber security badges. They'll be available starting September of next year.

They say the badges will help girls learn to protect themselves in the online world, as well as find out about career opportunities in cyber security and information technology.

