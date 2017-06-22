Dubuque duo charged in Maquoketa bank robbery

Two Dubuque men are facing charges related to a bank robbery last March.

Charges against Dante Rhodes, 41, and Gregory Stapleton, 31, are contained in an Indictment filed on June 21, 2017, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids. Rhodes and Stapleton were initially charged in a Criminal Complaint filed in federal curt on May 22, 2017.

The Indictment alleges that, on or about March 8, 2017, Rhodes and Stapleton robbed the Fidelity Bank and Trust in Maquoketa, taking over $6,500.00 during the robbery. The Indictment also alleges that Rhodes and Stapleton conspired to rob the bank and that Stapleton went to the bank the day prior to the robbery to “case” the bank.

If Convicted, both men face a possible maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, $200 in special assessment, and 6 years of supervised release following any imprisonment. They may also be ordered to pay restitution.

Both Rhodes and Stapleton will appear for an arraignment on June 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. They are currently being held in custody without bond