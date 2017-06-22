Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Cedar Rapids man is sentenced to prison for child pornography.

51-year-old Donald Etheredge from Cedar Rapids is sentenced to 15 year is federal prison after a March 8, 2017 guilty please to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Etheredge was sentenced on June 20, 2017 by United States District Court. A special assessment of $100 was imposed, and he must serve a 20-year term of supervised release.

He must then comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.