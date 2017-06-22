Bull riding comes to Blakes Prairie Jr. Fairgrounds - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bull riding comes to Blakes Prairie Jr. Fairgrounds

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

Professional bull riding will be coming to Bloomington, Wisconsin in October. "Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing" will take place at the Blakes Prairie Jr. Fairgrounds. It will happen on October 7th at 7:00.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.