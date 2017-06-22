Yoga class encourages beer drinking - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Yoga class encourages beer drinking

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
(CNN) -
Move over goat yoga, it's time for beer yoga. 
A brew house in Indiana is holding yoga classes featuring beer!
Between yoga poses, yogis are encouraged to take a sip of beer. 
"A lot of people think yoga is this super serious exercise that you can only do if you can touch your toes when you bend backward, and the beer yoga just makes it fun," said yoga instructor Brooke Armbruster.
The brew house says they hope to make classes a permanent fixture. 
