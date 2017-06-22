Three hummus brands under recall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping are under recall.

House of Thaller of Knoxville, Tennessee is voluntarily recalling the hummus after a supplier notified the company that it may be contaminated with listeria.

The brands in the recall include Fresh Foods Markets, Lantana, and Marketside. 

These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18th through June 13th. 

Listeria can cause illness and can be deadly for pregnant women, the elderly, or people with a weakened immune system. Symptoms include fever and diarrhea. 

