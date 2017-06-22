Protester charged with assault outside Trump rally - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Protester charged with assault outside Trump rally

Cedar Rapids Police confirm 22-year-old Anne Seifert was arrested and charged with assault after President Trump's rally last night.

It all happened in the 400 block of 1st Avenue East at 6:18 p.m.

According to police, Seifert threw an egg at a man's chest before running up to him. She then allegedly began punching and kicking him. 

Seifert stated she was upset because the man came across the street to provoke her and her fellow protesters. 

The man had apparently walked over near the protesters, began to record them, and then the argument started. He did say he wanted to press charges. 

Police say the man never tried to hit Seifert, or retaliate to what happened.

