Trump: I Did Not Record Conversations with James Comey

by ANDREW RAFFERTY

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that he did not record his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, putting to rest one of the biggest lingering mysteries surrounding the drama between the president and the FBI head he dismissed.

Trump tweeted in May that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’” of their conversations shortly after he abruptly dismissed his FBI director. Media reports surfaced soon after Comey’s firing that revealed the existence of memos detailing conversations between the president and Comey.

The White House dodged questions about the tapes until Thursday.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey told Congress during a testimony earlier this month.

The former FBI head said Trump asked for his “loyalty” during a January dinner, and suggested he let the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “go.”

In a press conference earlier this month, Trump denied both asking Comey for his loyalty and pushing for him to drop the Flynn investigation.

"I hardly know the man, I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance, under oath?" Trump said.

The existence of tapes would be a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into links between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.