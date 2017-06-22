Waterloo mechanic rescues kitten trapped inside car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo mechanic rescues kitten trapped inside car

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

It was a crazy morning at KWWL. 

A kitten was scared and ran up into the hood of a car in the KWWL parking lot. 

Mechanic Michael Raitt-Payton with Can-AM Automotive and Towing stopped by to rescue the kitten and get him out of there. 

The little guy is now safe at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. 

The kitten's whiskers were slightly burned, but he is expected to be OK. 

