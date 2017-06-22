Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

Posted: Updated:

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 6:31 a.m. (1231 GMT; 8:31 a.m. EDT) quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.