4 Iowa cities targeted because of fireworks restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Nebraska company wants a federal court to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales.
   
The Des Moines Register reports that Bellino Fireworks Inc., which is based in Papillion, Nebraska, filed a complaint against Ankeny, Boone, Johnston and Pleasant Hill. Bellino wants a permanent injunction barring the cities from enforcing restrictions and seeks unspecified damages.
   
A court hearing is scheduled for Friday in Des Moines.
   
Legislation signed into law last month lets Iowans buy, use and sell fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Local governments can opt out or limit the use of fireworks but not the sale.
 
Another company has gone to court to stop Des Moines from enforcing its rule limiting fireworks sales to industrial areas.
 

