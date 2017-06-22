Iowa City Police investigate early morning robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City Police investigate early morning robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The Iowa City Police Department are investigating an early morning robbery.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnson Street. Police weren't able to find the suspect.

The victim, who was not injured, described the suspect as a very skinny male wearing shorts and a grey t-shirt. The suspect also had a buzz cut and wore glasses.

The investigation into the robbery continues.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).

All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.