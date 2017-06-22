Every day this dog goes shopping by himself, returns with treats - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A dog in Brazil won't go a day without his treats.

He pops by the pet shop on a daily basis to pick up his treats himself.

The pup lives just under a half a mile from the store, where he has become a regular over the last nine years.

And though he may be sneaky, he cant get away without paying. 

That falls on his owner, who quietly passes by the pet-shop later to pay for it.

