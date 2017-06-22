Police: Man kidnapped family at gunpoint, forced them to take him shopping at Target

A North Carolina man has been arrested after police said he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping at Target.

Durham police said Rollin Anthony Owens Jr., 29, knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood on Tuesday, asking for money.

A resident gave Rollins money, but police said he then used a gun to force the residents - a man, woman and two children - out of the house and into their vehicle.

Police said Owens made the driver take him to a convenience store, then to a Target, where a victim managed to ask an employee for help.

Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which involved kidnapping.