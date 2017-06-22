ICYMI: President Trump's full visit to Eastern Iowa

President Donald Trump's first visit to Eastern Iowa as commander in chief is in the books.

Trump visited both Kirkwood Community College and gave a speech to thousands at the U.S. Cellular Center Wednesday evening.

A number of Trump supporters showed up long before his arrival--some showing up Tuesday night to make sure they got front row seats.

"What a great day to be alive in America, to be a United States citizen. To celebrate what it means to have a President come here and speak with us. That's wonderful," Randal Thom of Lakefield, Minn. said.

The President landed in Air Force one just before 6 p.m., and he then left for Kirkwood College, where he took a tour of the facility.

"American farms and ranches are the best there is," said President Trump to the Kirkwood crowd. "We are doing wonderful things, taxes and healthcare are coming along."

He also spoke to the crowd there about trade.

"We have the best trade in the world, we have the right people on our side," said President Trump.

At the U.S. Cellular Center, Trump spoke to the crowd about a number of issues, including health care reform, taxes and job creation.

The theme of his speech was "Promises made...Promises kept."

"One by one we are keeping the promises we made to the people of Iowa and the people all over our country. We are not going to let the same failed and tired voices in Washington keep us from delivering the change you voted for... and the change that you deserve," Trump said.

He also spoke about the border wall with Mexico.

"And we're thinking of something that's unique. We're talking about the southern border --- lots of sun, lots of heat. We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so it creates energy... and pays for itself. (applause) And this way... Mexico will have to pay much less money," he said.

Trump also spoke about his frustration with Democrats, calling them obstructionists and calling for them to work with Republicans on health care reform.

Meanwhile, outside the rally, hundreds took to the streets to protest the President's visit. As of Wednesday, more than 700 people had said they were going to the Facebook event.

"We know we're probably not gonna get the people inside to change their viewpoints so it was more to show people who haven't spoken up yet that they can and that they should and they should fight for what they believe in," said Samantha Culver from Cedar Rapids.

The rally also served as a sendoff for former governor and now Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad. Trump calling Branstad a "legend" and "one great man".