Police looking for man who approached girls in Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department as asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of approaching three girls and threatening to expose himself.

The incident happened earlier today, at approximately 4:55 p.m.in the area of Washington Park Road in Iowa City, according to police. The suspect drove slowly next to the girls (ages 9, 10 and 11) as they walked along the road. The girls told police the man then asked them if they wanted him to expose himself, and propositioned the girls. They ran away before anything else happened, and reported the encounter to police.

Officers say they're looking for a suspect who is a white man and approximately 30-40 years old, with short brown hair and a beard running from his ears to his chin. They also say he was wearing a blue plaid or flannel-looking shirt. His car is described as a red 4-door Toyota sedan with tan leather seats and Iowa license plates.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.