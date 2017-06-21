Crowds gather outside rally in support and against President Trump

Outside the U.S. Cellular Center, the line to enter President Donald Trump's rally extended far down the block and around the corner. The line continued to grow after doors opened for the event at 4 p.m.

People from all over the country and continent descended onto Cedar Rapids. Brett Corlyon drove 17 hours from Canada to see President Trump speak in person.

"Security. Job creation. I'm an university student from Canada and it's not easy to find a job and it's something that's very important to me so he's doing a good job at that and I'd like to see that brought up north," Corylon said.

Others chose to stay back and watch the crowds from afar. People watched from parking garages and atop of buildings.

While the crowds grew bigger with many showing out to protest the President.

"We know we're probably not gonna get the people inside to change their viewpoints so it was more to show people who haven't spoken up yet that they can and that they should and they should fight for what they believe in," Samantha Culver, of Cedar Rapids, said.

While both crowds outside stayed peaceful for the most part, some heated moments broke out between a divided crowd.