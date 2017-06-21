Iowa highlights from President Trump's Cedar Rapids speech

President Donald Trump made his first visit to Iowa since being sworn into the office.

His last visit to Iowa was during his 'Thank You Tour' in Des Moines.

This time, the president chose the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids as the stage for his visit.

President Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

"All you want is a government that shows you the same respect and loyalty in return," said President Trump addressing the frustration many of his supporters have been very vocal about.

Iowans at the event pointed to Democrats in Congress as the main source of their frustration.

"There is so much work to do and it seems like their feet are in concrete. The Democrats are not helping; they aren't offering any solutions. They are being obstinate, I guess," said Charles Anderson from Dunkerton.

Republicans control both houses of Congress.

The president pointed to these roadblocks when speaking on health care reform.

"I was just told by your great governor and ex-governor that your insurance companies have all fled the state of Iowa. Pretty sad, isn't it? They are fleeing from every state. Obamacare is a disaster," said President Trump.

While continuing to focus in on Iowa, he spoke on ethanol, water rights, and farming.

"We are ending the federal intrusion into your family farms and your ranches. We are also working very hard to get rid of the death tax so you can pass your farms onto your children and onto your grandchildren," said President Trump.

Overall, President Trump pointed to what's been done so far while he's been in office and he promised much bigger things in the near future, including tax cuts and on health care.