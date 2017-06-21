Hawks' McCaffery and Spartan's Izzo at Dickie V's Cancer Fundraiser

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Some of college basketball's top coaches on hand for Dick Vitales' charity golf tournament to raise money to fight cancer today in Des Moines

Michigan state's Tom Izzo and Iowa's Fran McCaffery joined Dickie V at the event which raised more than $1-million dollars for kids fighting cancer.

Iowa Hawkeye Head Coach Fran McCaffery said, "I have been to Dick's event where he has raised $3.2 million in one night--So we will keep doing it and a lot more people won't hear those dreaded words.."

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo said, "I got involved because Franny was involved and his son that did hit me hard right now I've been fortunate enough that no immediate family member of mine but I am a big believer in preventive management over crisis management.."