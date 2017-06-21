UNI Swimming program ranks second nationally in GPA

For the first time in the 95-year history of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) more than 700 teams have received Scholar All-America recognition. Included among the teams was the University of Northern Iowa's women's swimming & diving team.



The UNI swimming & diving squad tallied a cumulative grade point average of 3.71 for the 2016-17 season, which ranks No. 2 in the nation. Brown University holds down the No. 1 spot with a 3.77 cumulative GPA.



CSCAA Executive Director Joel Shinofield cited UNI's success, noting: "Coach Doug Humphrey is leaving a tremendous legacy at UNI. We are very fortunate to have schools like Northern Iowa and people like President Mark Nook and Director of Athletics David Harris who support these exceptional student-athletes."



In total, 720 teams, representing 443 institutions achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the Spring 2017 Semester. Part of the reason for the increase in award-winning teams is the overall growth of the sport. The number of men's and women's institutions sponsoring swimming and diving is at a ten-year high. This year's three first-year programs - Salem International University, University of the Ozarks and McKendree University - posted the first or second highest GPA among their Division.

