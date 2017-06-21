KWWL Programming Changes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

KWWL Programming Changes

Due to live coverage of President Trump speaking in Cedar Rapids this evening, a few shows have been rescheduled for this weekend. 

Wheel of Fortune: Sunday June 25 at 3:02 a.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young: Sunday June 25 at 1:02 a.m. 

