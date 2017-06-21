Loretta Lynn Dubuque concert canceled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Loretta Lynn Dubuque concert canceled

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
Loretta Lynn's concert at the Dubuque Five Flags Center has been canceled.
The Five Flags Center says the show set for July 21st has been canceled, and all tickets should be returned at the original point of purchase.
They do mention they "look forward to rescheduling this concert in 2018."
The singer suffered a stroke earlier this year, and she is working on rehabilitation. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.