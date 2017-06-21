FBI looking at terrorism as motive in Flint airport stabbing

UPDATE: Law enforcement official says FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in stabbing of officer at Flint airport.

PREVIOUS: Authorities say a police officer injured at the airport in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed in the neck and his condition is improving.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the officer stabbed Wednesday morning is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. Shaw says Neville's condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Shaw said one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw says "everything is on the table" as far as motive is concerned but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Witnesses have described seeing a man led away in handcuffs by police, Neville bleeding from his neck and knife on the ground.

Shaw said Neville had retired from the Genesee County Sheriff's Department as a lieutenant.