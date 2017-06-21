Officer injured after airport stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officer injured after airport stabbing

Posted: Updated:

A police officer was stabbed Wednesday at a Flint, Michigan airport, and passengers were evacuated, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet that the officer is in critical condition, though the department did not say what took place beyond that the FBI is leading the investigation.

"Please keep the officer in your prayers. The airport is closed," a state police tweet said.

All passengers at Bishop International Airport are safe, according to a Facebook post on the airport's page.

It wasn't immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but NBC 25 News of Flint reported that an officer was stabbed. NBC has not immediately confirmed that information.

A witness told local news he saw a man in custody and an officer bleeding from the neck.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.