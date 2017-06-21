Good luck follows bad and cold night for lost Iowa fishermen

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a man and his son who got lost fishing have been found at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo after spending a cool night there.

Thomas Frazier Sr. and his son, Martel, were spotted on the bank of Brinker Lake by a boater Wednesday morning and were soon picked up by firefighters and taken a parking lot where their car was sitting.

Thomas Frazier told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2rRmCtp ) that he and his son caught no keepers after arriving at the lake Tuesday evening. Then they walked around in circles in the dark, trying to find their way back to their car.

They gave up and hunkered down for the night. At dawn they had no more luck finding their way out, so they called 911.