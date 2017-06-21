Report: Pentagon wasted $28 million on wrong camouflage uniforms

Sen. Chuck Grassley made the following comment on a report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction that the Pentagon wasted as much as $28 million on camouflage uniforms inappropriate for the Afghan landscape.

“By then, the United States already had been involved in Afghanistan for years. You’d think the Pentagon would have had a good handle on how to pick the right camouflage for uniforms. Instead, the Defense Department gave up control of the purchase and spent an extra $28 million on the wrong pattern just because someone in Afghanistan liked it. It’s embarrassing and an affront to U.S. taxpayers. Those who wasted money on the wrong camouflage uniforms seem to have lost sight of their common sense.”