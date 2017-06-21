Free Vietnam War book and documentary offered to Johnson Co. Vietnam veterans

A collection of stories honoring and remembering those who served in the Vietnam Way is being offered, free of charge, to any Johnson Co. resident who served in Vietnam.

The book's, A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice, corresponding documentary, The Journey Home, is also available for free.

Stories in the book reflect all states and branches of service but the first pages of this volume include Iowa-specific information as part of a state-sponsored gift to Vietnam veterans. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vietnam veterans can pick up both at the Johnson Co. Veterans Affairs office, located in Suite 109C in the Johnson Co. Health and Human Services Building at 855 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City. Books are also available to surviving spouses of Vietnam veterans.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD214 and spouses should bring proof of Dependency Indemnity Compensation.