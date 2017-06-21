Tropical Storm Cindy brings tornado threat to Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy:



Much of Florida's Panhandle remains under a tornado watch as Tropical Storm Cindy looms in the Gulf of Mexico.



Officials in Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, tweeted that some roads were under water early Wednesday. They urged motorists to use caution if they are driving in the southern end of the county.



News outlets also reported several roads in neighboring Escambia County have been closed due to flooding.



The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of the region until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters say the area can expect heavy rain through Thursday as the tropical storm moves through Louisiana and Texas.



Photo Credit AP