Trump supporters descend on Cedar Rapids bright and early

It's not even 5 a.m., and already Randal Thom and a half dozen other supporters are patiently waiting outside the U.S. Cellular Center to see President Donald Trump, who isn't scheduled to speak for 14 hours.

Thom made the drive from Lakefield, Minn. on Monday night, traveling more than four hours to attend his 27th rally.

"What a great day to be alive in America, to be a United States citizen. To celebrate what it means to have a President come here and speak with us. That's wonderful," Thom said.

Richard Simones also made the drive from Minnesota. His drive closer to five hours.

He says Trump rallies fill up fast, so he's content with reading a book and waiting 14 hours.

"One, the rallies are just fun. Everyone instantly just becomes friends. You build relationships while you're here, just talking to everyone here. In and of itself, that alone is an experience," he said.

Other supporters, some draped in Trump flags, and almost all wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, have come from all over the United States. One woman came from New York, while another man flew in from Florida for the rally.