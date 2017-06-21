Iowans ask Congress for more pancreatic cancer research funding

Some Iowans are in Washington D.C. this week, talking to congress.

They say pancreatic cancer is the third biggest cancer killer in the U.S. and there needs to be more research on how to prevent and detect it.

Yesterday, around 700 people from across the United States headed to Washington D.C. for National Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy day.

They asked Congress for more money to go towards pancreatic cancer research.

They asked for more money to go to the National Institute of Health and to the National Cancer Institute.

Among the 700 people there, nine of them were from Iowa. There were five people from the Des Moines area, one from Vinton, one from Waterloo, and one from Cedar Falls.

This was an event sponsored by the non-profit, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also known as PanCAN.

PanCAN asks others that didn't travel to the capitol to still speak up, to call their congressmen and women, and to ask for an increase in funding.