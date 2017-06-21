What you need to know ahead of President Trump's visit to Cedar Rapids

President Donald Trump is set to make his first visit to Iowa since becoming the commander in chief.

Cedar Rapids Police say they've been working closely with Secret Service to ensure safety for not only the President, but for the thousands expected in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Police say A Avenue between 2nd and 4th Streets will be closed for part of the day.

They also say you should expect rolling closures once the President touches down and when he's on the move.

Organizers for the event downtown say you should plan on giving yourself plenty of time to deal with long lines and security.

A large protest is also being planned during the evening. Police say they are aware of the protest, but don't expect any problems, and plan to let them peacefully protest.