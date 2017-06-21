UPDATE: Malnourished dog dies at eastern Iowa animal shelter

A sad update this morning. Cedar Valley Humane Society says they had to euthanize a Great Dane after they rescued her last week.

The humane society took in a Great Dane named Kira that was about 60 pounds underweight.

They say she also had cancer and a fracture in one of her legs.

The shelter posted the following on Facebook:

If she were great physical condition, she could be considered a candidate for amputation and chemotherapy... but given her current condition, it's very unlikely she would even survive surgery… let alone chemo.

We’ve consulted with numerous vets and explored a variety of options that could potentially help Kira. Unfortunately, there is not a path forward that will result in any acceptable quality of life for her. Rather than let Kira suffer, we have made the hardest decision that ever comes up in a shelter. This morning, CVHS staff gave Kira a breakfast fit for a queen and everyone here gave her ear scratches and cuddles so she knows for sure she was loved here. Earlier today, she was taken to the vet for euthanasia so will not have to suffer any longer. She will not feel pain ever again.

Thank you to everyone who reached out for updates, sent donations, and shared Kira’s story. Unfortunately, Kira simply did not receive a level of care prior to coming to CVHS – either in her home or in a vet’s office – for so long that her condition deteriorated beyond a point of recovery.

Using the donations we received for Kira’s medical care, we have established a fund in her honor. The donations received will be used to help other animals that have been neglected or abused before coming to us. Through those donations and the care they provide, Kira’s memory will live on and allow us to show love and compassion to animals that need it most.

Previous story

A dog is fighting for his life.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society just took in a Great Dane who is severely underweight. They're asking the community for help.

The dog's name is Kira, and she has multiple, serious health issues.

She's about 60 pounds underweight, and one of her legs will eventually have to be removed because of an ACL injury left untreated.

The humane society says she has a long road to recovery, and it will be a while before she's ready for adoption.

They say there's a chance she might not make it.

The vet estimates that Kira is about 6 years old. She's been eating and resting comfortably at the shelter.

If you would like to help out, the Cedar Valley Humane Society says the best thing you can do is donate. Click here to donate to their animal care fund.

You can also click here to visit their Facebook page, where they've been posting updates on Kira.