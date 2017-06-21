Britain's Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Britain's Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) -- Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.

The palace says Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits.

Philip is 96 and recently said he was stepping down from public events.

He has suffered heart ailments in the past.

The queen is due to outline the government's legislative agenda in her speech Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.